Black Clover Goes Full Naruto With a Shocking Massacre

Black Clover is working through its final act these days, and the manga has a lot to do before it wraps. Right now, the Clover Kingdom is reeling from Asta's apparent death, but manga readers know better. The Black Bull mage is alive and well in a faraway land, the same one where Yami hails. And thanks to a new update, netizens cannot help but compare Asta's captain to a certain Uchiha we all know.

The situation came to light in Black Clover this week as its latest chapter ended on a cliffhanger. Fans watched as Asta and Ichika, Yami's younger sister, had a one-on-one talk. It turns out the girl has a serious grudge against Yami, and it is not just because he left their homeland. Ichika ends the chapter by telling Asta about her clan's massacre, and she says Yami is the one who killed them all.

Another Massacre?

As you can imagine, this revelation left fans shocked, and everyone is looking at Yami in a new light. We know the man is powerful nowadays as the captain of the Black Bulls, but that was not always the case. During his youth, Yami was always pictured as an ordinary fighter, but Ichika says those flashbacks were nothing but a cover.

The revelation about Yami and his clan has obviously sparked the fandom as you can see in the slides below. Many are going so far as to compare the situation to one of manga's most famous massacres. Back in the day, Naruto shook readers when it revealed the entire Uchiha clan was killed by one of its members, Itachi. The act went on to upturn the life of Sasuke Uchiha, and in the end, the Uchiha clan massacre turned out to be a cover-up of sorts. The family was killed ahead of their coup against the Hidden Leaf, and Itachi was pressured into stopping the war before it could start.

Now, the question stands whether Yami was used in a similar way or if he was used as a scapegoat. Much like Asta himself, fans have a hard time believing Yami could kill his clan in cold blood without reason. And right now, it seems like Ichika has no idea what might have prompted her brother to commit such an act.

What do you think about this wild Black Clover x Naruto nod? How do you think Yami's origin story will play out?