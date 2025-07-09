Black Clover Might Be Ending Sooner Than You Think

Yuki Tabata’s famous action fantasy series, Black Clover, is currently in its final phase as the fight against the villain intensifies. After the thrilling Spade Kingdom Raid, the series enters its final arc in 2022 with Chapter 332. Due to Tabata’s health issues, the manga transitioned to Jump GIGA from Weekly Shonen Jump and has been releasing two to three chapters each quarter. Not only are fans treated with stunningly colored pages and action-packed plot twists, but the art has been surreal since then. July 2025 has brought a wave of exciting news for fans with the upcoming projects for the manga’s 10th anniversary, as well as the anime sequel announcement after four long years.

The anniversary was in February, but no projects were shared back then, which was disappointing considering the show’s popularity. However, Shueisha already had major plans to commemorate this milestone, so it simply took them longer, probably because of the manga’s quarterly schedule. While the anime will resume the story from the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, the manga is setting up the finale as the fight is almost over. The final villain, Lucius Zogratis, plunges the Clover Kingdom into chaos worse than anything they have ever faced before.

The Final Fight Against Lucius Is All But Over

SHUEISHA

The final and ongoing arc commenced after everyone returned to the Clover Kingdom. The fight against the devils was incredibly brutal, and on the surface, everything seemed peaceful. However, no one knew Julius’ body was overtaken by Lucius Zogratis, his twin brother and the eldest Zogratis. Lucius and Julius were two souls born in the same body, but the latter was always in control. Unfortunately, the villain took over Lucius’ body after manipulating his soul. The story took a drastic turn after Lucius’ arrival, as the kingdom was once again plunged into chaos.

Lucius’ Soul Magic allowed him to manipulate souls, either in his eyes, purifying them, or using them for his own purposes. It’s been one hell of an ordeal dealing with only one enemy, who somehow gained the power to control people’s souls. Thanks to this horrible ability, Lucius pitted the Magic Knights against those they held dear, both the living and the departed. After several heartwrenching fights, all the Paladins are defeated, leaving the Magic Knights completely exhausted, both mentally and physically.

Now that the fight is in its final stretch, Asta and Yuno are the only Magic Knights capable of standing against the villain. Their team-ups have always been exciting, and the series didn’t disappoint this time either, with Yuno taking point after Asta sustained a grievous injury in the Spring 2025 installment of Black Clover. However, this also means that we will have to bid farewell to one of the most beloved Shonen Jump series sooner than expected.

Black Clover May End in Less Than a Year

Shueisha

Since the manga is in its final arc, discussion about the series’ ending has been taking place for quite some time. However, nothing conveys the possible ending of the ongoing arc other than Yuno’s standoff against Lucius. As we are already aware, Black Clover doesn’t have a habit of showing lengthy battles that continue for several chapters. Lucius has already revealed his true form and exceptional powers, so all that’s left for him is to clear Asta and Yuno out of his way to achieve his goals.

With Asta down for the count (even though it may be temporary), the author again gives Yuno a chance to shine. This time, the Captain of the Golden Dawn is even able to use Anti-Magic thanks to Asta’s Demon Dweller sword. While the latest plot twists have been thrilling so far, it also means that the villain will be defeated pretty soon. The Summer 2025 Jump GIGA issue, including three chapters, will be released on August 12th, 2025 (August 11th based on the U.S. time zone). Three chapters are more than enough to conclude, or at least set up the ending of the fight with a cliffhanger.

Since Shonen Jump series don’t usually have long epilogues after the main battle’s conclusion, Black Clover may end in Winter 2026 if not Fall 2025, giving enough breathing space to properly explore the aftermath of the latest battle. Not only that, but Pierrot has even confirmed an anime sequel. Since the anime went on a long hiatus after 2021 because it almost caught up with the manga, the studio wouldn’t likely announce the anime if they had to wait for new chapters on a quarterly basis. Since the sequel is set to be released next year, the manga might even end before its debut.