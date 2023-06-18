Black Clover Movie Makes Massive Change to Asta's Power

Black Clover has come back to screens with its debut feature film outing, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King made some major waves with its big movie premiere on Netflix with a massive change to how Asta uses his power! One of the major things that set Asta apart from the rest of the magical world around him was the fact that he has no magic power of his own. He's made it as far as he has through the fights in Black Clover due to his efforts and Anti-Magic grimoire, but that's changed with a big scene in the new Black Clover movie.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King features an original story not seen in the anime or Yuki Tabata's original Black Clover manga, but it fits right into the timeline of canon with some huge battles that have yet to be set. This means that it could offer some clues as to how Black Clover's now in-progress final arc will play out, or might even fill in some of the fan theories fans have had about Asta. This includes Asta using magic in the climax of the Black Clover movie as he used a legendary Clover Kingdom sword to bring him to a new level of power with the help of Wizard Kings past.

"Asta cant use magic" "He cant channel mana into himself" pic.twitter.com/2d0etu8mb2 — Eternal🍥 (@themarvelousfan) June 16, 2023

Black Clover: How Asta Uses Magic Explained

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees Asta taking on Conrad, who was previously the Wizard King before Julius Novachrono. Using a special sword that stored magic and a piece of the souls from Wizard Kings of the past, Conrad's plan was to use the sword to destroy the world. When Asta is able to knock it out of Conrad's hands, the final moments of the battle come when he comes into contact with the blade. The sword begins to channel the Wizard Kings' magic (and the magic of the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights) into Asta's body, and he unlocks a powerful new form.

The theory was that Asta just could not use magic on his own, but this is a clue that he could if he had magic power at all. He's able to use this sword and wield all of this powerful magic with ease, and further ties into the theory that he lost his mana simply because of his mother's Licita's ability to take mana from those around her without control. It's a cool way to end the Black Clover movie, and could likely not have any further implication for the future, but definitely raises some interesting questions about Asta's true abilities.

