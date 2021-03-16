Black Clover Finally Introduces Nacht to the Anime

✖

Black Clover finally introduced Nacht to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The anime run for Yuki Tabata's original manga series is coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, and the final episodes leading into this ending have been setting the stage for the next phase of the war against the Spade Kingdom. With the Dark Triad successfully attacking and capturing targets at three different places in the Clover and Heart Kingdoms, Asta and the rest of the magic knights are now at a loss for what to do next after suffering such a massive defeat.

This means that the final episodes of the series will be introducing the final of the key characters coming in this first half of the Spade Kingdom saga. The newest episode of the series introduced the first major character, who had briefly appeared in the opening theme and a cameo in a previous episode. This new addition, Nacht Faust, is actually revealed to not only be the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls but a devil host just like Asta. He's going to be a game changer for the series.

With Nacht also comes a huge amount of lore for the franchise as a whole in Episode 168. Finding out that Yami had been defeated and captured alongside the Golden Dawn's William Vangeance, Nacht appears in front of Asta and tells him that he will help in teaching Asta how to better master the devil power within him. Nacht has several other mysteries up his sleeve as well as he clearly hates Yami and the Captains of the various magic knight squads.

Adding on top of this big reveal for Nacht, it was also confirmed that he has contracts with a number of different devils rather than be host to just one like Asta and the Dark Triad. With his acting as a spy in the Spade Kingdom during this entire time (which is why he had not appeared in the series before), there's so much left to learn about his hatred for the others (including the Dark Triad), abilities, and ties to the Spade Kingdom overall.

What did you think of Nacht's debut in the anime? Curious to see what we'll learn about him before the anime ends? What do you think it means for Black Clover's potential anime future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!