Black Clover Confirms Season 4 Dub Release Date

Black Clover has confirmed the release date for Season 4's English SimulDub! Fans keeping track of the English dubbed release with Funimation have been making their way through the third season of the series as Asta and the others have been training for the fight against the Spade Kingdom. With the anime's run completely coming to an end earlier this Spring for the Japanese release, SimulDub fans have been excitedly waiting for the Spade Kingdom saga to finally begin with Season 4 of the series. Now that wait is nearly over as it's premiering in just a couple of days!

Funimation has confirmed that Season 4 of Black Clover's English dub will officially premiere this Sunday, June 6th at 3:00PM CST! Starting with Episode 155 of the series, it marks the fourth and final season of the anime. Asta and the Magic Knights will soon discover just how powerful of a threat they are facing with the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad in the most intense fights in the anime overall;

It's time to start training in the Heart Kingdom ♥️ Season 4 of Black Clover kicks off in English dub this Sunday with episode 155! https://t.co/1I3Uwzf8eE pic.twitter.com/ezOw1siG0v — Funimation (@Funimation) June 5, 2021

Black Clover will not only be kicking off the English dub release for Season 4 on Sunday, but it will be starting on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block later this month too. Premiering on Toonami on Saturday, June 19th, Episode 155 will be making its broadcast debut. This also marks the beginning of the end for the English dub as the anime brings it all to an end after the Spade Kingdom arc's massive fights.

The anime's run unfortunately comes to an end on a cliffhanger as Yuki Tabata's original manga series is continuing the story through weekly new chapter releases in Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine (that you can check out the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media). But the anime will also continue in a new way as the franchise has also announced it will be branching out with a feature film.

There aren't many solid details about this new movie, but soon English dub fans will be able to see how it all comes to an end!