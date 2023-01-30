Black Clover Reveals Sister Lily's Saddest Scene Yet

Black Clover has officially kicked off the first real fight since Asta started his final training arc in the series as a whole, and the newest chapter of the series has hit fans with one of Sister Lily's saddest scenes yet. When Asta lost to Lucius Zogratis at the start of the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, he took a hefty emotional and mental loss as well. Lucius had used his power to take Sister Lily hostage (shortly after Asta confessed his feelings for her), and ever since she has been one of the Paladins under his control.

Sister Lily was actually the one who used Spatial Magic to send Asta to the Land of the Sun following his loss to Lucius, and the two of them had a strange reunion when she and two others had attacked the country. Now that Asta has jumped into the fray following his mastery of the newly acquired Zetten technique, Sister Lily has burst into tears as she fights against the force taking control of her and forcing her to fight against Asta.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Going On With Asta and Sister Lily's Reunion?

Chapter 349 of Black Clover picks up shortly after Asta confronted Sister Lily in the previous chapter's cliffhanger, and his first question to her is whether or not she sent him to the Land of the Sun on purpose. Although she argues that she meant to kill Asta with her Spatial Magic blast, Asta argues that the fact he's still alive means deep down she's still in there somewhere. She tries to fight against him with powerful magic, but Asta refuses to back down.

It's here that Sister Lily starts to break down and cry. Claiming that it's not like she wants to kill Asta (and flashing back to their time together), and it's here that it's confirmed for Asta that she's still very much the same person at her core. The two of them are hurt by the fact that they are forced to fight in such a way, and at the end of the day, Asta can't forgive Lucius for what he's done to put them into this terrible situation.

