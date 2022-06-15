Black Clover Cosplay Puts Vanessa in the Spotlight

✖

Black Clover is currently in the midst of a major hiatus while the series creator is getting ready for the final arc of the manga series, and now one awesome cosplay has brought Vanessa Enoteca into the spotlight to help bridge the gap while we're waiting! The anime run might have come to an end some time ago, but now the manga is getting ready to do the same. Original series creator Yuki Tabata is now in a lengthy hiatus in order to prepare for grand finale of the manga as a whole, and that leaves the question of what will happen to each of the characters.

When we had last seen the members of the Black Bulls squad, they had managed to barely survive one of the toughest fights in the series to date as they took on the three top devils of the underworld in a huge war. But with the final arc revealing that there's still one major villain to take care of (one that they are all very close to), it's hard to guess what will happen to each of them. Now artist @maywedacosplay is showing off one of these Black Bulls members in particular with an awesome cosplay for Vanessa Enoteca! Check it out below:

Black Clover's manga is gearing up for its final arc titled "The Ultimate Wizard King." Tabata kicked off a three month long hiatus for the series following the release of Chapter 331 of the manga, but a date has yet to be set for the series' return. As Shueisha had explained in a special message to fans, "Thank you for always supporting Black Clover! To prepare for the new story arc, Black Clover will be going on a short break starting next issue. After discussing things with Tabata Sensei, it was decided to allow him to rest for a short amount of time before starting the creation of the new arc."

The manga will be returning for its final arc, and the anime will be continuing with its debut feature film. The new movie is still very much shrouded in mystery in terms of what fans could potentially expect to see, but it's currently scheduled to release some time next year. But what do you think? How do you feel about Black Clover's manga right now? Who is your favorite character heading into the grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!