Black Clover Reveals the Surprising Reason for Yami's Smoking

✖

Black Clover revealed the surprisingly emotional reason behind Yami's smoking in the newest chapter of the series! Some character traits are just that, they are simple traits to make a character different or stand out in some way and that was true for the Black Bulls Captain Yami Sukehiro in a number of different ways. Yami's dark magic, use of ki, and coming from a completely different country altogether made him stand out already but series creator Yuki Tabata has actually been hiding one very emotional part of Yami's character under our noses this entire time with his smoking.

A character smoking usually isn't prime territory for major character development, but the newest chapter actually flips this on its head by tying Yami's smoking to a tragic moment in both he and Nacht's past. As was revealed with the newest chapter of the series, Yami actually picked up smoking in Nacht's stead following the death of Nacht's twin brother Morgen.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 287 of the series caps off a flashback into Nacht's past in which we finally learn the last bit of details as to how he came to join the Black Bulls and why he has such a hatred for the devils that he also can wield. It was revealed that he actually had a twin brother who worked alongside a younger Yami in the Grey Deer squad. But when Nacht summoned the Supreme Devil and subsequently killed Morgen in the process, Nacht and Yami share an emotional connection with one another.

The chapter opens with Nacht mourning Morgen, and Yami comes along to tell Nacht of his plans to start his own squad and have Nacht serve as Vice-Captain someday. While he says this, he notices Nacht's cigarettes on the ground. Picking them up and lighting them, it's clear it's the start of his habit as he soon coughs because he's uncomfortable with the smoking at this time.

Deep in the emotions of losing Morgen and wanting to reach out to Nacht in his own way, Yami ends up picking up Nacht's bad habit to quite literally give him as clean of a slate as possible going forward. Seeing as how Yami has shown his care for his squad through little moments like this in the past, it helps to fully color how Yami feels about the people around him despite his rougher exterior.

What did you think of this Yami and Nacht moment? Did you expect an explanation for Yami's smoking habit at all? Did you expect it to be as emotional as this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!