Black Clover Kicks Off Asta Rescue Mission

Black Clover is gearing up for the first major phase of the final arc for Yuki Tabata's manga series, and the newest chapter has kicked off a huge new mission to rescue Asta! The final arc of the series kicked off with a huge new battle as Lucius Zogratis made his move on the Clover Kingdom and demonstrated just how much power he wields compared to the other siblings. Asta lost his first fight with the major villain as a result of the gap in their respective power, and now the rest of the Clover Kingdom is moving forward with the idea that Asta had been killed.

Not everyone in the kingdom is so sure of Asta's death, however, as the newest chapter of the series revealed how the Black Bulls responded to hearing news of his potential death. But given just how much all of them have been through in the series so far, the Black Bulls still believe Asta is out there somewhere. With Judgment Day kicking off in seven days time in the series, they have now begun their new mission to find him wherever he ended up.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 337 of Black Clover sees the Black Bulls Vice Captain Nacht returns to the squad's hideout and he tells him about the circumstances of Asta's supposed death. He tells them that they should assume Asta's dead, but also he still has a sinking feeling it's not possible because he has yet to see a corpse. It's the same for the rest of the squad as well as they all believe he's still okay. Now they're on a search to find out wherever he's ended up, and as fans know, he actually made it all the way to the Land of the Sun.

Ending up washed up on the shores of the country that Yami's originally from, Asta is now recovering from the fight with Lucius and potentially will be much stronger when he finally gets to reunite with the rest of his squad. The chapter also teases that he will begin a new training that will hopefully make him strong enough to last in a fight against Lucius next time, and now it remains to be seen how long it will take for all of them to reunite.

How do you feel about the Black Bulls now searching for Asta? Will they be able to find him in time for the Judgment Day holy war? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!