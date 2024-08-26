Son Goku Joins Black Myth: Wukong With Viral Dragon Ball Mod

Centuries ago, Journey to the West brought the story of Wukong to life, and now the mythical hero is getting more press than ever before. Black Myth: Wukong, a new game by Game Science, is taking over the Internet thanks to its intense action and epic story. With over 10 million players onboard, the action RPG is massive, and Dragon Ball fans were quick to spread its gospel. After all, Son Goku was created in the image of Wukong decades ago, and now one gamer has found a way to bring the Saiyan into Black Myth: Wukong.

As you can see below, a simple mod is able to turn Wukong into Goku while you’re playing the hit new game. The addition, which was made by NorskPL on Nexus Mods, is nothing short of genius. The mod brings overlays an adult version of Son Goku over Wukong complete with his orange outfit and bo staff. Of course, all the moves Goku performs are sourced from Black Myth: Wukong, but the fighting style fits. After all, both these characters come from the pages of Journey to the West, and this mod makes that comparison impossible to ignore.

When people called it Black Myth Goku well here is your version of the game! #BlackMythWukong pic.twitter.com/sO6V2NaDy3 — SKINS (@SKINSWukong) August 26, 2024

Footage of the Dragon Ball mod has gone viral, and as you can imagine, anime fans are obsessed. Son Goku is one of the biggest figures in anime, and over the years, series creator Akira Toriyama has unpacked the hero’s ties to mythology. Journey to the West was a major inspiration for Dragon Ball as a whole, and before the manga was released, early designs of Goku imagined him as an ape. That idea shift over time as the Saiyan race adapted ape-like features like tails, and of course, guys like Vegeta could turn into Great Apes at certain times.

Beyond the original Chinese folk tale, Dragon Ball has been repping Wukong for ages, but is no longer the case. Black Myth: Wukong has brought the hero to an all-new audience, and it looks great doing so. Already, plenty of gamers are calling for Black Myth: Wukong to win game of the year, and its sales have made it one of the best-selling games of 2024 easily enough.

If you want to check out Black Myth: Wukong, no sweat. The game is now available on PC as well as PlayStation 5. An Xbox release date is expected to drop as well, but we’ve had no words on when that release will go live.

Did you see this Dragon Ball mod coming…?