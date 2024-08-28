Naruto Animator Helps Bring Black Myth: Wukong to Life: Watch

When it comes to Naruto, we have seen a number of amazing artists tackle the anime, but few can stand next to Cheng Xi Huang. The Chinese animator is one of the best in the field, and his history with Naruto cannot be overlooked. From Naruto Shippuden to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Huang has done it all. And now, the animator is going viral for bring his anime flair to the biggest video game of the year, Black Myth: Wukong.

As you can see below, Huang was brought in to direct a portion of Black Myth: Wukong under Game Science. The game, which has already blown past 10 million players, has become the latest obsession for gamers globally. The game focuses on Sun Wukong, the primary figure behind the Chinese folktale Journey to the West. As you play the game, fans are treated to various art styles in each chapter, and Huang was asked to direct one such portion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

wow just when i thought the animation couldn’t get any better.. my goat chengxi huang ended up directing this masterpiece



THIS SHIT IS FUCKIN INSANE pic.twitter.com/kNSuO7BzKT — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) August 27, 2024

Clearly, the artist tapped into his anime roots to bring a truly epic Black Myth: Wukong clip to life. In the video, fans are treated to a wild battle as Wukong goes to war. We see the chosen hero take on countless enemies in the sky with an ally by his side. From the short’s framing to its color and transitions, Huang did not spare any expense when it came to direction. So as you can imagine, Naruto fans are geeking out over this tribute.

After all, it has been a hot minute since we have seen Huang work on Naruto. The anime has been quiet since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations closed shop, but it is expected that the sequel will return to the air someday. Masashi Kishimoto, the series creator of Naruto, is working hard with Mikio Ikemoto on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This story picks up the end of Naruto: Boruto Next Generations and runs with a time skip. When the anime returns one day, it will be with this new series on hand, so its creators are currently banking material for Studio Pierrot to adapt.

Beyond Naruto, Huang has also made a name for himself on other anime titles. The artist worked on Netflix’s Castlevania as well as Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Attack on Titan Final Season, and more. Now, Huang has lent his skills to Black Myth: Wukong, so it is only fitting the game is being heralded as one of this year’s best.

Want to check out Black Myth: Wukong? No sweat! The action RPG is now available on PC and PlayStation 5. A release on Xbox is planned though no official date has been given yet.

What do you make of this Black Myth: Wukong tribute? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.