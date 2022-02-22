Blade Runner: Black Lotus Confirms Release Date for HBO Max

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has confirmed when the first season of the new series will be hitting HBO Max! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have been releasing a number of collaborative efforts over the past year, and one of the most surprising was a brand new entry in the Blade Runner film franchise. This new entry focused on a whole new pocket of the fan favorite science-fiction universe, and featured a brand new main character who was on her own journey to better understand her identity. With the series ending its run not long ago, it’s now getting ready to hit HBO Max!

According to the new list of releases for March 2022 on HBO Max, WarnerMedia has confirmed that Blade Runner: Black Lotus will begin streaming with the service on March 14th. Notably, the series has been listed as a “Season 1,” and although the finale made it seem like the story could end, this listing means that more episodes could happen someday if it all works out. Unfortunately, no such plans have been made just yet. Now is the perfect time to check it out, either way, and seeing it all go down for yourself!

Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama direct the series at SOLA Digital Arts. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll officially describe Blade Runner: Black Lotus as such, “Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.”

The English dub and Japanese audio casts for the series includes the likes of Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida as Elle, Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji as Joseph, Samira Wiley / Takako Honda as Alani Davis, Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi as Niander Wallace Sr., Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu as Niander Wallace Jr., Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki as Marlowe, Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara as Josephine Grant, Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka as Earl Grant, Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba as Doc Badger, Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama as Senator Bannister, Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima as Doctor M., and Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao as Hooper.

