Blade Runner: Black Lotus Drops Preview for Final Episode

Blade Runner: Black Lotus has dropped a special preview for the series’ final episode! The latest in a series of special collaborative projects between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll (following the likes of Fena: Pirate Princess last year) is gearing up for the premiere of its final episode, so soon it means fans will see just how Black Lotus fits within the rest of the Blade Runner franchise. While the episodes thus far have been demonstrating its ties to the rest of this long running world, the final episode will be the make or break moment as to where its story fits within the larger scope of the franchise overall.

Set to premiere on Saturday, February 5th at 9:00PM PST, Episode 13 (which serves as the final episode overall) of Blade Runner: Black Lotus is officially described as such, “Elle has fought her way to the top of the old Tyrell headquarters and is face-to-face with her creator at last. Will Black Lotus find the answers she is seeking? Or will she fall to her mysterious replacement, Water Lily?” You can check out the preview for the finale below as shared by Crunchyroll:

Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama direct the series at SOLA Digital Arts. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll officially describe Blade Runner: Black Lotus as such, “Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.”

The English dub and Japanese audio casts for the series includes the likes of Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida as Elle, Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji as Joseph, Samira Wiley / Takako Honda as Alani Davis, Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi as Niander Wallace Sr., Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu as Niander Wallace Jr., Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki as Marlowe, Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara as Josephine Grant, Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka as Earl Grant, Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba as Doc Badger, Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama as Senator Bannister, Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima as Doctor M., and Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao as Hooper.

