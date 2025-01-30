BLDR Takes On LEGO With Sets That Include Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and More

Toy company Jazwares is looking to take a bite out of the Lego pie, as the company has launched a new building set line called BLDR, which features building sets and figures from a variety of franchises and IPs that you won’t see from LEGO. The new line kicks off with Squishmallows and Hello Kitty sets, but we’re most excited about the the 300-piece action figure sets in a fully articulated 10-inch scale from two incredibly popular anime series: Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. If you want your shot at building Denji or Yuji Itadori, then you can grab either figure for only $19.99. All BLDR sets that dropped at launch are now available on Amazon to order right here, and keep in mind that “BLDR bricks are compatible with all major construction brands”. Read below for more details.

BLDR Sets and Figures Available at Launch:

Squishmallows Campout with Cam & Benny Building Set ($19.99) Sunny with Botanical Gardens Building Set ($9.99) Avery with Ballpark Building Set ($9.99) Patty with Farmer’s Market Building Set ($9.99) 2” Buildable Minifigures ($4.99, 6 assorted styles)

Hello Kitty and Friends Hello Kitty’s Dream Cafe Building Set ($29.99) Keroppi’s Convenience Store Building Set ($19.99) Hello Kitty and Friends Vending Machine Building Set ($9.99) Hello Kitty and Friends Red Car Building Set ($9.99) Hello Kitty and Friends Buildable Blind Minifigures ($2.99, 6 assorted styles)

Adopt Me! Coffee Shop Building Set ($19.99) Fox with Campground Building Set ($9.99) Single Pack Assortments with 2” Buildable Pets ($4.99, 6 assorted styles)

Crunchyroll Chainsaw Man 9” Buildable Action Figure ($19.99) Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori 9” Buildable Action Figure ($19.99)



Chainsaw Man News

Chainsaw Man’s first season of the anime came to an end a few years ago and now, in 2025, the first feature-length film will be released! Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will hit Japanese theaters sometime this year, and based on the title, you can tell it focuses on the Reze arc. Denji, our goofy protagonist, is introduced to Reze, a quirky new girl, and a romance quickly develops and then quickly falls into chaos. If the first season (or manga) are any indication or what this movie will be like, then I think we can expect a good amount of battles, bloodshed, and more as Denji learns more about the worlds he’s a part of.

