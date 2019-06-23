Bleach Cosplay Brings Ichigo and Orihime’s School Days to Life

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is still one of the most fondly remembered action manga and anime franchises to come out of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and many of its images have managed to stay alive years after the series came to its end. The ending of the series might have been truncated, but that hasn’t marred fans’ love of the series one bit as they still often share their love of characters like Ichigo and Orihime online.

One of the ways fans do this is through impressive cosplay attempts, and one cosplay duo has brought the halcyon days of Ichigo Kurosaki and Orihime Inoue’s school days to life in an adorable way. Check it out below!

Cosplay Artists @TEN0u0 (who you can find on Twitter here) and @una_cos (who you can find on Twitter here) shared this cosplay of Ichigo and Orihime respectively. Not only is it an adorable imagining of Ichigo and Orihime’s short lived school days (because it wasn’t long until they were both thrust into the fights against the Hollows and Shinigami), but it goes an extra level by managing to take this photos in an actual school! As @una_cos points out, that second image is a lot like the original anime in a big way as the two of them have a major height difference too:

The Ichigo and Orihime pairing was a particularly popular one when the series was running, and fans eventually got their wish as the ending confirmed that they become a couple in the series canon. They even have a kid who fans would love to see more from in a sequel with a style similar to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.