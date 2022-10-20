Bleach Cosplay Celebrates Orihime's Anime Comeback

Bleach has finally returned for the proper anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and now one awesome cosplay is celebrating the anime's comeback in style by highlighting Orihime Inoue's hilarious introduction look! Bleach's anime has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall as fans have been waiting over a decade to see the anime return with new episodes. There are lots of fan favorites fans are anxious to see in action again, and that's especially true for the core four fighters at the center of it all.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first couple of episode have thrown Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends back into the middle of a huge new conflict between the Soul Society and a powerful new group of enemies, but first it left some room to be reintroduced to all of the favorites again. Orihime is back in the action too, and came back with a heaping helping of bread that fans loved seeing her chow down on in the original anime's run. Now artist @seracoss on Instagram has brought this to life with a pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out below:

Orihime is Back in Bleach's New Episodes!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought back Ichigo, Orihime and the others when it's revealed that a mysterious new group of enemies attacked the Soul Society. It was explained that while Hollow activity has decreased, this powerful new group has taken its place. Known as the Wandenreich, with ties to the Quincy, this group has been taking over Hueco Mundo with the intention of completely taking over the Soul Society in the future too. That means Ichigo and the others have a huge fight coming their way.

Orihime will be involved in some pretty big moments in Bleach's final arc, and that was one of the many reasons fans have been hoping to see the arc coming back to life through the anime. Now that it's finally happening, it's just a matter of when we will get to see some of the key moments and memorable fights from the manga making its way into the anime.

What moments are you excited to see from Orihime in Bleach's new anime? How are you liking the new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about Bleach and everything anime in the comments!