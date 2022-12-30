Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc hasn't just revealed hidden secrets to the origins of Ichigo Kurosaki in introducing the nightmarish forces of the Wandenreich, but it has also dove into the origin story of Kenpachi and the woman who once held the mantle. With the Soul Society realizing that they would need to take drastic steps to fend off the assaults of the Sternritter, Unohana entered a life-or-death battle with the current Kenpachi, and one cosplayer has brought the Shinigami to life with spot-on cosplay.

Unfortunately for Unohana and the Soul Society, the previous Kenpachi gave her life in an attempt to strengthen the current Kenpachi, as the former criminal of the Shinigami died at her protege's hands. In the past, when the Soul Society was first formed, Unohana was a member of the original thirteen captains that got the ball rolling on fighting against Hollows and the Sternritter, while also creating a sense of order in the afterlife. Encountering the boy who would become Kenpachi, Unohana fought the warrior to a standstill as a child, and while almost claiming victory in their latest fight, lost her life all the same when the clash ended.

The Former Kenpachi

Instagram Cosplayer Alice Dias C took the opportunity to recreate the latest Shinigami to die as a result of the events of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, though her demise resulted in a major asset for the Soul Society as the current Kenpachi has seemingly discovered how to unlock his Bankai:

Currently, Bleach's first season of its anime arrival has brought its first cours to a close, with the series set to return in the summer of next year to once again see the Soul Society fight against the Wandenreich. With the anime adaptation slated to have around fifty episodes before the latest season comes to a close, it could run well into 2024 to help give a last hoorah to Ichigo and the Soul Society.

So far, Bleach has not confirmed whether the series will continue following the Blood War's conclusion, though creator Tite Kubo released a chapter last year that saw Ichigo and the Soul Society years following the fight against the Sternritter.

What do you think Kenpachi's Bankai will end up looking like?