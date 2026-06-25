Bleach Creator Hypes Big Summer Announcement

This summer, the Soul Society is set to once again return to the small screen as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will unleash its fourth and final season. With Ichigo Kurosaki on a collision course with Yhwach, the leader of the Sternritter, who has absorbed the power of the Soul King, things seem dire for the substitute Shinigami. While the end is near for the shonen soul reapers, series creator Tite Kubo is teasing that something big is on the horizon. With rumors circulating that Ichigo might be in store for a major manga comeback, all eyes are on the supernatural shonen series.

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Taking to social media, Bleach creator Tite Kubo teased that something big is set to be announced on Saturday, June 27th. In recent days, rumors have begun circulating online that Kubo himself was set to return to continue the story of the Soul Society. While nothing has been confirmed, many netizens believe that the manga artist will return to create a new storyline that continues the “Hell Arc” from the one-shot special, Bleach: No Breaths From Hell. In the new social media post, which you can see below, Kubo uses the hashtag, “#JUMPMV,” which might be related to the series of music videos that Shonen Jump has created to highlight some of their biggest series. You can see the new teaser from the man himself below.

Bleach’s Big Year

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While Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity will arrive on the small screen next month on July 25th, shonen fans will have the opportunity to catch the first episodes of the final season this weekend. The theatrical release will house the first three episodes of this new season, picking up right where the third season, The Conflict, left off. With Yhwach now having the ability to change reality on a whim, the Wandenreich leader has been the most powerful antagonist that the Soul Society has faced so far. However the anime adaptation ends, it’s sure to go out with a bang.

While not officially confirmed, the manga’s potential return has quite a storyline to build on if Bleach: No Breaths From Hell is any indication. For those who might not have read the one-shot special, it focused on an older Ichigo and Shinigami, taking place years after the conclusion of the Blood War. The chapter revealed that once Soul Society Captains die, they are not given a happy ending, but instead are cast to the underworld, as their power makes them perfect wardens of hell. Should Bleach’s manga return, it would most likely see Ichigo and his allies have to take on some familiar threats that hit a little too close to home. Thanks to the Thousand-Year Blood War, the once canceled shonen franchise has once again

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