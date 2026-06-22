Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Debuts First Look at Final Season Premiere

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is fast approaching the final season of the anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at how it’s all going to kick off with an early preview for its premiere. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is the ultimate climax to not only three seasons of the new anime era, but the original TV anime series from over a decade ago as well. This means fans have been waiting a very long time for it all to end, so it’s time to get ready for the rollout.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut later this July, and has dropped some significant updates as fans are gearing up for its early premiere in theaters across various international regions later this week. To get a first look at what’s to come from the first episode of the final season, Viz Media has dropped some special preview images from the premiere that you can check out in action below.

Bleach Final Season Episode 1 Preview Released

Courtesy of Viz Media

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has been licensed for a release in the United States by Viz Media. It’s yet to reveal its international streaming plans as of this time, but it will likely be available to watch with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ much like the first three seasons and the entire original TV anime series. You’ll need to be caught up with everything before this final season too as it’s going to put fans right back into the thick of things by the looks of these preview images.

There will be a chance for fans in the United States to not only see the final season’s premiere episode early, but the first three episodes early too. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters from June 25–29th as part of a limited screening event premiere, and tickets are now on sale. It will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about how the final season came together too.

What’s Going Down in Bleach’s Final Season?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is going to pick up right from where it all left off, and Ichigo is going to get into his final fight against Yhwach. The villain has grown to his strongest level of power yet, and even Ichigo’s training might not have been enough to close the gap. We’ll have to see how that works out soon enough as the anime gets ready for its debut, but the most intriguing element is all of the new material that might be added.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s first three seasons have been adding all sorts of new materials to the anime from original creator Tite Kubo to make it the most complete version of the arc yet, and that’s going to be the case for the final season as it has been teased we’ll see all sorts of fun new moments and more. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

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