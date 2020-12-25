Bleach Wishes You A Happy Holidays With Arrancar Cosplay

✖

Bleach has had a big year with the anime adaptation of the side story of the world of the Soul Society with Burn The Witch, and 2021 will be another big year as the franchise will be celebrating its twentieth anniversary and the anime celebrates the holidays with some slick, hilarious Cosplay! The Arrancar themselves might not feature as prominently in the Tite Kubo created series as they once were when they followed the Soul Society Arc, but they remain some of the most fan-favorite characters in the franchise overall, giving us the likes of Grimmjow and Nel.

The Arrancar were created thanks in part to the nefarious machinations of Aizen, searching for ultimate power by combining the powers of the Shinigami and the Hollows. With Ichigo managing to save the grim reaper that gave him his supernatural abilities in Rukia during the Soul Society Arc, he hardly got much time to breathe before being presented with a new threat of Hollows that were able to take more human forms and rampage across both the real world and the afterlife. With the anime series set to get a televised adaptation that will tell the story of the "Thousand Year War Blood Arc", the Arrancar might not be featured prominently, but it will light up Bleach fans' hearts all the same!

Instagram User Askal Cosplay shared this duo of cosplayer giving some holiday flavor to two of the most popular Arrancar in Grimmjow and Nel, with the former being one of the biggest rivals to Ichigo in the Shonen series created by mangaka Tite Kubo:

Bleach has yet to reveal just when the new anime adaptation will be hitting televisions, but considering that 2021 is the twentieth anniversary, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the final story of the Soul Society land then. With 2021 also giving fans an art exhibit later that year, it is definitely seeming as if Ichigo and his pals are trying to regain their place in the world of anime at large.

What do you think of these Holiday Arrancar? What character do you miss the most from the Shonen series of Bleach?