Bleach Cosplay Readies for Harribel's Anime Comeback

Bleach is finally returning for new episodes taking on the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is ready for Tier Harribel's return to anime action too! When Bleach's anime adaptation first came to an end nearly a decade ago, it left fans hanging quite a bit as it never got to adapt the final arc from the manga series. This meant that many of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character returns were left off the table, and that's why fans are so excited to see the new anime.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War features a massive cast of both new and returning faces, and some of these returns are actually some of the previous villains such as the third Espada, Tier Harribel. This foe left a huge impact on fans in her original debut in the series, and it's hard not to see why considering just how tough of a fighter she was to defeat. Now artist @tehyaik on Instagram is reminding fans of why Harribel's such a fan favorite with an awesome cosplay bringing the Espada to life before she comes back to the anime! Check it out:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering on October 10th, and the series will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. Bleach's official website previously revealed that Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. The series premiere is described as such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

Are you excited for Bleach's new anime? Which characters are you most looking forward to seeing in action again after all these years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!