Bleach Shares Free Manga Chapters During Pandemic

✖

Bleach confirmed it will soon be returning to adapt the final arc of the series with a new anime some time next year, and now Shonen Jump is offering a huge chunk of those chapters completely for free during the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic. Viz Media has been offering tons of free manga chapters to help fans keep themselves entertained during this quarantine period, and have been shuffling the offerings around every week. First we saw free chapters from series like My Hero Academia, Haikyuu!! and The Promised Neverland, now Bleach fans have gotten their due!

Viz Media has announced that they are now offering Chapters 480-580 of Bleach completely for free through their Shonen Jump library. This will bring you right from the start of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the series (which is getting an anime adaptation soon) and ends in in the middle of one of the fiercest battles! You can check out the free chapters at the link here.

If you want to jump on this free offer, you have until next Friday to do so when Viz Media and Shonen Jump offer up free chapters of a different series. You can currently read 100 chapters in a single day too, so you can definitely burn through these free offerings over the course of weekend if you're so inclined.

It’s Friday, that means new chapters of free manga! You can read Bleach chapters 480–580 for free. That’s a huge chunk of the final arc! https://t.co/NdXnvMMPLC pic.twitter.com/EYbDZ0X4iv — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 5, 2020

The Thousand-Year Blood War arc is one of the most popular in the entire series, and there are several reasons why fans had been asking for the anime to bring it to TV screens for years after it was brought to its truncated end. With the anime finally bringing this final arc to life soon, there are quite a few things to look out for when it returns. Good thing there's now and easy, legal, and free way to get reacquainted with Tite Kubo's work before the new anime!

Will you be returning to Bleach's final arc in preparation for the upcoming anime? Are you jumping into Bleach for the first time during the quarantine period? Which anime and manga have you been enjoying during this uncertain time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.