Bleach Reveals Special High School Spinoff With Epic Promo

Bleach fans are currently waiting on Thousand-Year Blood War to make its comeback with new episodes, but for now all eyes are on a special high school spinoff that’s been revealed to help celebrate April Fool’s Day in Japan. Ever since it kicked off its celebration of its 15th anniversary some time ago, Tite Kubo’s Bleach has made a massive comeback to the spotlight in all sorts of ways. Not only did Kubo himself return to the manga with a brand new chapter kicking off a whole new arc, but the anime made its return to adapt the final arc from the original Bleach run too.

With so many new projects coming from Bleach at the same time (including the new Bleach: Rebirth of Souls fighting game too), it’s made Bleach fans very excited for all of these new takes on their favorite characters. This includes an expansion of the high school spinoff that Kubo has been steadily building for the last few years. This year’s April Fool’s Day stunt from Kubo is the best look at Bleach: The High School Warfare yet as the series’ female cast has gotten special makeovers for the occasion. Check it out below:

What Is Bleach: The High School Warfare?

Bleach: The High School Warfare is a special alternate universe that Tite Kubo has been steadily building for the last few years. Beginning with April Fool’s Day in 2023, Kubo shared a special look at what Ichigo and the other characters would look like if they spent more time in high school rather than their current battle for their lives in the series. But while it started out small, this spinoff has taken shape more and more through the years since with more characters and types of releases added to make it all the more real for fans.

This continued with April Fool’s Day last year as Bleach: The High School Warfare took shape as a dating sim featuring these new alternate universe takes on each of the characters. Now it’s gone even further this year as each of the female characters has been given a full high school delinquent type of makeover, but there will be merchandise releases and more for these versions of the characters in Japan. So this special spinoff universe is taking one more step from becoming much more than just a joke for the April Fool’s Day holiday.

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Come Out?

The unfortunate nature of this epic art, however, is that it’s going to be the only new Bleach update we’re going to see for a while. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity has unfortunately yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this publication. Part 3 of the anime brought its run to an end last year, and quickly confirmed that Part 4 was already in the works. But while it has been only a year of waiting in between each of the other parts, it might be a longer wait for this final batch of episodes.

If Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity was going to release this year, there would have been some kind of update gauging fans for a potential 2025 release at this point. There’s a chance we’ll get to see some forward momentum heading towards the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but if there’s no update by then, then it’s likely we won’t see these final episodes until 2026 at the earliest. But hopefully these worries are for nothing as we’ll see these new episodes much sooner than that.