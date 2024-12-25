Bleach Shares Special Aizen Holiday Surprise For Anime Fans

While Yhwach and his Wandenreich are the big bads of Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War, this doesn’t mean that former villains are sitting on the sidelines for the Soul Society’s current fight. In fact, the third cours of the anime comeback has seen the Shinigami needing to rely on one of their own who has become one of the biggest threats to the afterlife. Aizen might have been defeated by Ichigo Kurosaki years ago but that doesn’t mean that his power has diminished as a result. Now, the supernatural shonen series has a surprise for fans just in time for this holiday season.

Despite Aizen aligning with the Shinigami to take on the Quincy army, this fact doesn’t mean that the Soul Society is taking any chances. In releasing the Soul Reaper traitor, current leader Shunsui Kyoraku still has Aizen confined to a chair in the fight against Yhwach’s forces. As the past threat demonstrates, not having the use of his hands or legs still makes him far more powerful than the vast majority of combatants on the playing field. As the Blood War approaches its grand finale, it will be interesting to see the role that Aizen has to play in the final episodes and how Ichigo reacts to the villain once again seeing the light of day.

Aizen’s Christmas Surprise

In an effort to reward Bleach fans that waited years for the Soul Society to return to the small screen, Studio Pierrot has shared a new gift with fans. By visiting the anime’s official website, you can download a wallpaper that sees one of the Shinigami’s greatest villains getting into the holiday spirit. While we most likely will never see Aizen delivering presents or traveling the world to make sure everyone has a happy holidays, this is just about the closest anime fans can get.

Will Aizen Survive?

While manga fans already know whether Aizen survives the fight against the Quincy clan, anime viewers might be in for a big surprise when they see how the Blood War wraps and what that means for the past villain. Even with the third cour wrapping later this month, there remains one major batch of episodes that will most likely arrive at some point in 2025 so keep an eye out in the coming days for a potential release window for this major anime return.

