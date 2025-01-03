Bleach Voice Actors Hint at The Blood War’s Anime Conclusion

2024’s anime fall season had some big new arrivals in the medium such as Dandadan and Dragon Ball Daima, introducing some wild new stories and battles on the small screen. One of the biggest comebacks of the previous season was most assuredly Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which presented its third batch of episodes pitting the Shinigami against the Wandenreich. Following the recent season finale from Studio Pierrot, the production house wasted little time in confirming the shonen anime’s conclusion, and a recent interview from two of the biggest anime voice actors hints at what is to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest conflicts of the Thousand-Year Blood War is Uryu Ishida and his former friends in the Soul Society. Thanks to Ishida’s status as a Quincy, he apparently found himself throwing in his lot with Yhwach and nearly eliminating his past allies to help progress his bloodline’s goals. Voiced by Noriaki Sugiyama, Ishida has had plenty of wild moments in the Bleach revival and the same can definitely be said for Ichigo Kurosaki’s voice actor Masakazu Morita. Speaking with the anime’s official website, both actors had quite a bit to say regarding the series finale that has yet to reveal its release date.

Pierrot

[RELATED: Bleach Announces Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4]

Ichigo Talks The Grand Blood War Finale

To start, Masakazu Morita teased the upcoming quality of the Blood War’s animation, “Not only is the quality of the visuals high, but the battles themselves are also high-level, and in the process, I think it was a season in which the “feelings” of each character were unraveled. On the other hand, those who watched the third season to the end may still have some vague feelings, such as the “conflict” throughout the third season, the conflict between others and themselves, and the conflict within themselves that cannot be resolved. However, I think that will turn into a sense of exhilaration when you finish watching the fourth season, which is the true final chapter.”

In a surprise twist, Morita also hinted at the season ending in a way that some anime fans might not expect, “Personally, I don’t think it will end with just exhilaration… (laughs). Anyway, I hope that vague feeling will become the energy to reach the final conclusion. The third season of the four-part series of the “Thousand-Year Blood War Arc” series has ended, but I don’t feel like it’s over at all, and I think it’s just beginning. I hope you will look forward to the fourth season and the future of “BLEACH.”

Will Ishida Remain a Traitor?

On the flip side, Ishida’s voice actor, Noriaki Sugiyama, teased that the final season is one that will not disappoint, “As you may know, “The Conflict” was a season that was packed with a lot of settings and episodes under the supervision of Kubo-sensei. Meanwhile, the reason why Uryuu joined the Quincy side was finally revealed, and the story ended at a turning point. As a reader of Bleach, I am looking forward to seeing how many episodes the production team and the sensei have worked out in the fourth season. Also, when the scenes depicted in the original manga were animated, I think there were many new things that could be felt when they were made into video, such as “I didn’t know the world would expand so much” and “I didn’t know how the movements would look in video”. The same goes for the fourth season, and there is no doubt that it will be a series that will not disappoint everyone, so I hope you will look forward to the same superb quality as before.”

Via Bleach Official Website