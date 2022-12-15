Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Is About to Drop One of Ichigo's Biggest Episodes

This year has been a wild ride for Bleach, and that won't be changing anytime soon. After making a comeback this fall, the shonen anime has won over fans worldwide with its dark story and impressive visuals. Of course, Tite Kubo's writing has kept the ship afloat, and now Bleach is getting ready to launch one of its biggest mini-arcs yet for Ichigo.

After all, the latest update from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War laid the reveal out for fans. The show's next episode is titled "Everything But the Rain", and that name will be very familiar to manga readers. The name comes from a volume of Bleach that dedicates itself to telling Masaki Kurosaki's backstory.

Yes, you read right. We are about to learn all about Ichigo's mom, and the truth about her past will certainly shock fans.

If you are caught up with the anime, you will have an idea of what's to come with Masaki and her backstory. Aizen tried to tell Ichigo about his heritage once before, but it was Yhwach who made it clear Ichigo is both Soul Reaper and Quincy. We already know his father Isshin is responsible for Ichigo's shinigami bloodline, so of course, Masaki must be tied to the Quincy in some way.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Special Poster for Episode 10 | Bleach Cosplay Readies for Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Return

Soon, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will explore Masaki's past, and this comes years after the woman was mentioned to fans. It is only right they see how the woman came to love Isshin and start their family before tragedy struck her far too soon. So if you want to know more about Masaki, the Kurosaki flashback will kick off next Monday.

What do you think about this next Bleach update? Will you be tuning into the new episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.