Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reveals Official Character Designs

Bleach is set to be one of the biggest anime comebacks this fall. With it being years since the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society released a new episode on the small screen, the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has been a long-awaited return for the television series that spawned from Tite Kubo's manga. Now, new character designs have arrived to give fans of the Shonen franchise a look at the heroes and villains in the war between the Soul Society and the Quincy Family.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc was originally considered to be the grand finale of the Shonen manga that was once considered a part of the "Big Three" of franchises printed by Weekly Shonen Jump, with One Piece and Naruto rounding out the trifecta. However, last year, Tite Kubo returned to his Shonen franchise with a new chapter that saw a dark secret about the underworld being revealed that turned quite a few heads for both the Soul Society and readers of the manga. While no new chapters have been confirmed, the resurgence of the series in both the manga and anime might mean that Kubo is preparing to make a comeback and create new stories for Ichigo Kurosaki and company.

New character designs from some old favorites along with new villains that will arrive in Bleach's anime adaptation made their way online earlier, giving fans an idea of the opponents that Ichigo and his friends will be facing this October when the Thousand Year Blood War Arc hits the small screen:

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" TV Anime Character Profiles have been officially released to the official website. #BLEACH https://t.co/3izLQoq6UC pic.twitter.com/UGTzz0Mzei — Whyte 🍓 (@WhyteTweets) August 6, 2022

While the official airing of this new season will arrive this October, a special premiere will be held in Japan in September to give fans a new look at the original final arc of Bleach. Joining the likes of My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Berserk: Memorial Edition, this fall is set to be one of the biggest anime seasons of recent years, to say nothing of the arrival of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA. Enjoy the quiet before the storm anime fans.

