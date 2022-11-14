Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Celebrates Rukia's Anime Comeback

Bleach is now in the middle of the titular Thousand-Year Blood War with the newest episodes of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Rukia Kuchiki's big comeback to the center of the action! Fans have been waiting over a decade to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga to get its proper anime adaptation due, and the first few episodes of the new series have been helping to demonstrate why fans had been holding out hope for so long. As its fights kick off, fans are getting to see their fan favorites getting into the mix again after such a long wait.

The first few episodes of the series have thrown the Soul Society into a bloody conflict against a powerful new enemy, and each of the fights highlighted thus far have brought back major fan favorite characters. Rukia was one of these many fighters fans had been hoping to see more of in the new anime too, and now one awesome cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram is helping to prove why fans are so excited to see this Soul Reaper again after all this time. Check it out:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's New Episodes

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is only a few weeks into its new anime as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Rukia has only now been teased to get back into a fight of her own against a mysterious opponent that's set to be revealed in due time. That means it won't be too much longer until the anime brings her back to the spotlight in full, so now is the perfect time to catch back up with the anime's new episodes before the fight really gets into high gear.

If you wanted to do so, you can now find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's English subtitled release (and dubbed is a couple episodes in too) now streaming exclusively on Hulu in North America and on Disney+ in international territories.