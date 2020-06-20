Eye-Popping Bleach Cosplay Takes on Tier Harribel

✖

Bleach has a ton of popular characters fans have loved to bring to life over the years, and now one cosplay artist has provided an eye-popping take on the fan-favorite Espada, Tier Harribel. Making her debut during the Hueco Mundo arc of the series, Harribel stood out to fans for a number of reasons. Not only was she one of the strongest members of the enemy Arrancar faction, but her distinct design and manner of carrying herself made her an impacting and impressive villain. This was a difficult feat to manage especially when counting every other new character introduced during the arc.

Tite Kubo's Bleach has been one of the most popular Shonen Jump series of all time, and to be completely forward, much of that popularity is due to the series' heroines. Through the years Kubo began to feature far more fan service than initially expected when the series began, and this further evolved through Kubo's art over the series' run.

Harribel is probably one of the best examples of Kubo's blend of fan service and fierceness as artist @the_fantastic_nami (who you can find on Instagram, Twitch, and various other media pages here) shared their take on Harribel that fully commits to the bolder nature of the Espada. It's this bolder nature that also made her a quick fan favorite. It's not without reason! You can check it out below:

Thankfully we will have another major chance to take in Kubo's designs again as Bleach is officially making its grand return to anime with the long-awaited adaptation of the much requested final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War. Although many of the new anime's details have been kept under wraps since it was announced to be in the works earlier this year, it's still one of the most anticipated anime projects of 2021 thus far. Characters like Harribel will be making their return with this new anime, so there are tons of things to look forward to!

