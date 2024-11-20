New Bleach Promo Hypes Kurotsuchi’s Long Awaited Fight

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been making its first steps into the real final fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and the first look at the next episode of the anime series is gearing fans for Mayuri Kurotsuchi and Kenpachi Zaraki’s long awaited fight. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has been true to its name for the episodes airing this Fall thus far as the Ichigo Kurosaki and the rest of the Soul Reapers have taken yet another major loss from Yhwach. Now as they mount their counterattack, the Quincies are in full control of the final battlefield.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s newest episode set the stage for the real final fights of Tite Kubo’s final arc as the Soul Reapers have made their way to the former Soul King’s palace. With Renji already getting things started with a bang, now it’s only a matter of time before all of the other fan favorites get into their respective fights as well. With the first look images and teaser for Episode 34 (in the video above), the anime is setting up for Kurotsuchi and Kenpachi’s big fight next. Check them out.

What to Know for Bleach: TYBW Episode 34

Titled “Baby, Hold Your Hand” Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 34 will be making its premiere on Saturday, November 23rd in Japan and will be exclusively streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. The synopsis for the episode teases everything that goes down in the fight as Kurotsuchi and Kenpachi are facing off against their Sternritter opponent, Pernida, as they broke off from the rest of the Soul Reaper pack in the newest episode. The synopsis for the episode breaks everything down and teases the coming episode as such:

“Zaraki Kenpachi and Kurotsuchi Mayuri were heading from the Fourth Branch Street to the True World Castle. Blocking their path was Pernida Parunkajas. Kenpachi tried to overpower Pernida, who had a mysterious and unknown fighting power, by using a straightforward approach, but even when Kenpachi slammed his blade into Pernida, it was not a decisive blow and he was hit head-on by Pernida’s power. While calmly analyzing the battle, Mayuri felt ‘joy’ in the face of a series of unexpected events.”

What’s Next for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will continue airing its new episodes throughout the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and with it will be treating fans to many of the fights they have been waiting to see in action since Tite Kubo’s original manga run came to an end all those years ago. As the anime series fleshes out everything that happened in the arc, fans have been treated to some original fights and moments already that never got to make it into the original version of the final arc that Kubo released.

That means that along with this fight with Kurotsuchi and Kenpachi that fans have been waiting to see, there’s a potential that fans can see all kinds of other fights and moments that were never in the original. Kubo himself has been working closely with the anime team to provide this extra fan service for moments that he never really got to explore himself in the manga, and it has been received well by fans through the first few arcs of the series thus far. Now as the anime gets ready for its true finale, it’s only going to get bigger from here on out.