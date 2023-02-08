Bleach Cosplay Hypes Up Yoruichi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning later this year with its next slate of highly anticipated episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for the reunion with Yoruichi Shihouin! After waiting over a decade, Bleach's anime adaptation returned in full and took on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series. Despite all of the anticipation and huge amount of pressure from fans who have been waiting all this time to see it in action, the series really lived up to the hype as fans were immediately drawn to each new episode of the series as they aired.

The first wave of episodes for Bleach's new series reintroduced several major fan favorites who we have been waiting to see for quite a long time, but there were still some big names who have yet to make their proper return to the anime. One at the top of this list is Yoruichi, who plays a big role in the final arc, and artist @cheheaven on Instagram is making the wait for Yoruichi's return to the anime all the easier with some pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might have wrapped up the first run of episodes of its new series last Fall, but will be already coming back for new episodes later this year. Part 2 of the series is currently slated to premiere this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. The number of episodes for this cour have yet to be revealed, nor has there been any concrete release date for the new slate just yet, but now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened so far.

If you wanted to catch up with the original run of the anime, and the first wave of episodes for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, you can now find it all streaming with Hulu. As for what to expect from the new series and all of the big comebacks from fan favorites we have gotten to see thus far, it's teased as such, "When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need."

What are you most excited to see when Yoruichi finally shows up in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?