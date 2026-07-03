Bleach’s Final Season Confirms Streaming Release Date & Platform Ahead of Premiere

Bleach is making its grand return to screens later this month, and the anime has confirmed its streaming platform and release date ahead of its final season debut. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is making a comeback for its fourth and final season later this month as part of the now airing Summer 2026 anime schedule, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year overall. After a decade of waiting for it, fans are finally going to see the final moments of Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga brought to life at last.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is one of the many franchises sharing new information this week as part of Anime Expo 2026, and Viz Media has now confirmed that the series will be releasing on July 25th and streaming with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) in the United States, and Disney+ in international territories. So it’s time to get ready for what’s coming in the grand finale.

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming exclusively with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. The series will be releasing its new episodes on a weekly basis, and make sure you’re catching up with all of the other seasons released thus far before jumping into this final wave of episodes. There’s not going to be any real recap.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity adapts the final few chapters from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, and that means it will be throwing Ichigo Kurosaki and the others right back into the thick of all of the action. As Ichigo comes face to face with Yhwach for a major rematch, it’s also time for all of the other final fights against the Quincies to come to an end as well. But there’s also plenty of surprises that also might be on the horizon as the franchise heads into the future.

What’s Next for Bleach in 2026?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might be coming to an end, but it might not be the ultimate end of the franchise overall. Though this anime will be closing the book on the adaptation that was left on a cliffhanger many years ago (and ended before even the manga did), there might even be more on the way. There’s a particularly notable rumor floating around that Kubo himself might be interested in returning for an official sequel this year, so we could see even more soon enough.

Bleach has returned for an official one-shot a few years ago that saw Kubo kick off a whole new arc exploring a dark new realm, and a sequel would be a perfect way to continue the story. And if there’s more of the original manga, it could also mean a return for the anime someday in the future too. Either way it goes, we’re going to have a lot to look forward to this Summer.

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