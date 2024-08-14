Blue Eye Samurai Nabs Major Emmy Awards Wins

Blue Eye Samurai has nabbed three major Emmy Awards wins in juried categories in Outstanding Achievement in Animation this year. Blue Eye Samurai first made its debut with Netflix last Fall and quickly took off with fans thanks to how unique of an experience it really was. The animated series offered a new kind of revenge story in a whole new kind of style, and thus it really hit its mark with both anime and animation fans as a whole. Taking this even further, the series has gone on to be recognized by the Television Academy in some pretty important categories.

Not only was Blue Eye Samurai nominated this year for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Animated Program, but the Television Academy has announced the winners for the juried categories in the 76th Emmy Awards coming later this September. Being presented on September 7th, Blue Eye Samurai has won three Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for its character design, production design, and storyboarding.

Blue Eye Samurai Wins Three Emmy Awards

Blue Eye Samurai took the following juried category Emmy Awards wins for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation:

Character Design Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions Brian Kesinger



Brian Kesinger Production Design Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions Toby Wilson

Toby Wilson Storyboard Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions Ryan O’Loughlin

If you wanted to check out Blue Eye Samurai now that it’s raking in the wins, you can find the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. A new season of the series is currently in production, and Executive Producer and Director Michael Green previously told ComicBook about the now in the works second season with the following update on its progress, “We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”