Blue Eye Samurai Creators Hint at Season 2 Release Window

Blue Eye Samurai became one of the most popular dark horse series on Netflix when it dropped on the streaming service in 2023. So great was the animation, characters, and story that the CG-animated show even recently scored three Emmy Awards in Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for its character design, production design, and storyboarding. At present, a second season has been confirmed though a specific release date remains a mystery. In a recent interview, the Blue Eye Samurai creators have confirmed when season two might hit Netflix.

In a recent interview with outlet Collider, Executive Producer Jane Wu confirmed that if everything goes well, Blue Eye Samurai’s second season will arrive in 2026. This might be a sad note for those who were hoping to see Mizu return next year, though the level of animation seen in season one takes time to create.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blue Eye Samurai’s Creators Talk About Everything

Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with Blue Eye Samurai creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. In talking about the Netflix original’s future, Green talked about the current work on season two, “We’re working on it. We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Blue Eye Samurai, the first season is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the Emmy award winner, “In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu (Erskine), knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a ‘creature of shame.’ But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes.”

Want to see what the future holds for Mizu and her story of revenge? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Blue Eye Samurai.

Via Collider