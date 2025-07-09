Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Creators Tease Returning Characters With New Update

Netflix took the stage during the Anime Expo 2025 this past weekend to share new updates on all of the new anime projects they currently have in the works, and with it the creators of Blue Eye Samurai offered some big teases for Season 2. Blue Eye Samurai was one of the most unique animated offerings with the streaming service released in the last few years, and the first season was such a hit that Netflix quickly confirmed a second season was in the works. As the titular samurai Mizu set out on her path of revenge, the first season teased a whole new location coming next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blue Eye Samurai has yet to reveal a release date or window for Season 2 as of the time of this publication, but it was one of the many franchises sharing new updates during Netflix’s panel at Anime Expo 2025 this past weekend (of which ComicBook was in attendance). With a special pre-recorded message from series creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green and executive producers Jane Wu, the trio dropped all sorts of into about the coming season including the return of characters fans thought to have died in the first season.

Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai Creators Tease Season 2 at Anime Expo 2025

First Nozumi set the stage for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 and teased that Mizu’s “journey remains the same. Revenge is her religion.” Green then further emphasized this with the fact that she “believes that at least two of the men that she’s out to kill are going to be somewhere in this magical place called London.” Green then teed up that when we first see Mizu in action in the new season she will be breaking into someplace with the intent of killing someone. There are also new images of Mizu holding her sword, and Green teases that it would tell fans exactly when in the new season these moments would take place.

Characters such as Swordmaker, Ringo, Taigen and Akemi were outright name dropped as those who we will see again in the new season with Noizumi then teasing returns of some surprising characters with the ominous, “…there are also going to be maybe some people you thought died, who maybe are still alive.” Executive producer Jane Wu then teased how the team was going to further refine the action sequences with stunt work, and that she can’t wait for fans to see it. It all sounds very promising as these creators set up this new London season.

Netflix

When Is Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Coming Out?

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 has yet to set a release date as of the time of this publication, but series co-creator Michael Green told ComicBook last year that the team is excited about how the new episodes are coming together, “We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”

During our interview, Green even noted how they were actively working on the new episodes amidst its press for its Emmy Awards nominations (and later win for Best Animated Series over the likes of X-Men ’97 and more), “We’re actually playing hooky from it. So when we finish talking to you, we’ll check our email and see the latest designs or early storyboards for our first episode.”