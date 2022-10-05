Blue Lock Releases Episode 1 Stills

Blue Lock is getting ready for the anime's big premiere in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from Episode One of the series with its first preview images! The Fall 2022 anime schedule has kicked off in full and that has ushered in one of the most stacked schedules of the year overall. Not only are there some massive action franchises returning for new episodes, but there are also some very anticipated new anime adaptations such as the major sports offering of the season.

Blue Lock will be making its big premiere on October 8th overseas, and the series is hyped up as the biggest standout new sports anime to round out the final months of the year overall. Given the intensity of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series, it seems like the anime adaptation is going to be meeting the challenge of bringing it to life head on with the first images from the series' big premiere. Check them out below to get an idea of what to expect:

Blue Lock will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside its premiere in Japan, and they tease the series as such, "After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

The cast for the series includes the likes of Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri, Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi, Shoya Chiba as Yudai Imamura, Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru, Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya, Ryunosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon, Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi, Kenichi Suzumura as Ryosuke Kira, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego, Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri, and Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou, Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko, Ryota Suzuki as Junichi and Keisuke Wanima, and Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi.

