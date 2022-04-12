The Blue Orchestra Is Getting an Anime

The world of anime has seen some major adaptations coming its way, with the likes of Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and countless others giving viewers plenty to look forward to. Now, a manga series that blends the worlds of drama, music, and romance is set to receive an anime adaptation in Blue Orchestra, with the creator of the series revealing not just that a television series is in the works, but also with the artist creating new art to help celebrate the occasion.

Blue Orchestra first arrived in 2017 from creator Makoto Akui, being printed online via Shogakukan’s channel, and has nine volumes of its manga to this day. Continuing to tell the story of Hajime, few details have been revealed when it comes the upcoming anime series, including how many episodes are planned or which studio would handle the adaptation. Anime has explored serious new territory over the years, branching out from “Shonen series” to other genres such as sports, music, horror, and more to give viewers plenty of options when it comes to experiencing emotional tales.

Blue Orchestra creator, Makoto Akui, shared the major announcement that their series will be receiving an anime adaptation, along with new artwork of the main characters of the music-based series:

The official description for Ao no Orchestra, aka Blue Orchestra, reads as such:

“Aono Hajime was a prodigy violinist until he grew jaded with playing the violin due to personal reasons. Now in his third year of middle school, he struggles to decide his academic path. One day in school, he meets Akine Ritsuko, a hotheaded novice violinist who wants to enroll in a high school with a distinguished orchestra club. When he finds himself getting closer to Ritsuko and being brought back to the world of violinists, time starts moving again for him. This is the beginning of a youthful drama where sounds and hearts alike resound in harmony.”

