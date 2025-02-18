Blue Orchestra Season 2 Hypes Release Window With New Promo

One of 2023’s most underrated music anime, Blue Orchestra, will release a second season in Fall 2025. Based on Makoto Akui’s manga, the story follows Hajime Aon,o who was once a prize-winning violinist prodigy. Now, in the final year of middle school, he has all but given up on violin and has no direction for his future. He spent most of his life with his father, Ryuuji Aono, a professional violinist, and learned everything from him. However, his world was shattered when his father was caught in a scandal after having an affair with an opera singer. Ryuuji also had a daughter with the opera singer.

Hajime’s mother was already heartbroken after the news came out, and things got worse when the media continued to harass them. Hajime swore never to play piano again, especially after his father said he must play it even if it kills him. However, his life takes a major turn when he meets Ritsuko Akine. With her help, Hajime prepares to take the entrance exam for the prestigious Umimaku High School. Hence, begins his journey as he overcomes his past trauma and embraces his passion for music again. Season 2 will be released in October 2025 as the anime’s official website released a gorgeous promo visual featuring Hajime Aono.

According to the official website, Season 2 will have 21 episodes and will be broadcast on NHK Educational TV starting Fall 2025. Additionally, the first season will be broadcast from April 2025. While the broadcast is only limited to Japan, global fans can stream the first season on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season centered around Hajime regaining his passion for the violin as the story delves deeper into past trauma. We also witness his evolving relationship with Ritsuko and the eccentricities of the school’s orchestra club. In the Season 1 finale, titled “From the New World,” the story reaches a pivotal moment. The high school orchestra delivers a brilliant performance. This episode not only showcases their musical growth but also sets the stage for future developments with Season 2.

The story will likely continue to focus on Hajime’s musical journey and personal growth in the second season. Akui began serializing the ongoing manga in Shogakukan’s Manga ONE app in 2017. In January 2023, the series won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards.

Blue Orchestra currently has limited streaming availability largely for French-speaking audiences on Prime Video and Hulu in Japan, yet it has an eager and receptive international audience craving a wider release for Season 2.

