Bob’s Burgers Star Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Charges Over January 6th Capitol Riot

Actor Jay Johnston has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his involvement in the riot attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Bob’s Burgers voice actor was arrested and charged with federal crimes over a year ago, and on Monday, July 8th he pleaded guilty to civil disorder, which falls under a felony. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence Johnston on October 7th, with Johnston facing a maximum prison sentence of five years. However, the estimated sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term between eight to 14 months, though the judge doesn’t have to abide by those guidelines of his plea agreement.

The 55-year-old Jay Johnston was the voice of Jimmy Peston on the animated series Bob’s Burgers which airs on FOX. Johnston was caught on video as part of the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, passing a stolen police officer shield around the mass of people near a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace that led to the Capitol, according to the affidavit. Johnston “was close to the entrance to the tunnel, turned back and signaled for other rioters to come towards the entrance,” the agent wrote.

According to a court filing that accompanied Jay Johnston’s plea deal, the actor used a cellphone to record rioters while they were breaking through barricades and engaging with police officers. The cellphone footage allegedly caught Johnson pounding his fists together and pointing. He was handed a water bottle by a rioter and then allegedly used it to help flush chemicals out of their eyes. Johnston was reportedly caught joining the rioters as they pushed against the officers who were guarding the tunnel to the Lower West Terrace.

According to the agent, Johnston was identified by current and former associates after the FBI published photos online. One of the associates reportedly gave the FBI text message evidence of Johnston acknowledging being at the Capitol during the January 6th riot. “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” Johnston wrote, according to the FBI.

Jay Johnston’s credits include Bob’s Burgers, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ Mr. Show with Bob and David, Arrested Development, and Anchorman, where he played one of the newsmen who participated in a street brawl. Johnston was replaced as the voice of Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s Burgers by Eric Bauza.

Photo credit via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images