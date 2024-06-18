Bocchi the Rock Recap Movies Share New Trailer

Bocchi the Rock! is gearing up for the release of the second of new recap movies hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer, and fans have gotten a new look into the projects with a new trailer! Bocchi the Rock! is working its way through theaters with the first of two special movies recapping the events of the original TV anime, and it's been taking over the box office ever since it made its debut earlier this month. As fans in Japan waiting for the second of these films to hit later this Summer, the films have dropped a special new trailer.

BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Films Part 1 and Part 2 will be releasing across theaters in the United States some time later this year (and will be hosting a special panel at Anime Expo 2024 to help celebrate), and the second of the films will first be screening in Japan on August 9th. To hype up what's going down in these new recap movies now making their way through theaters, Bocchi the Rock has shared a special new trailer that you can check out below.

What Is Bocchi the Rock?

If you wanted to check out the anime in the meantime while you wait for the new movies, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."