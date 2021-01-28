How Boruto's New Otsutsuki Reveal Changes That Flash-Forward Battle With Kawaki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began the next generation of the Naruto saga with an ominous flash-forward. The jump in time saw a teenaged Boruto battling his new brother-in-arms, Kawaki, over the ruins of Hidden Leaf Village. Ever since that ominous scene played out, Naruto fans have been trying to figure out what it means for Boruto's life story. As the Boruto anime and manga have unfolded, the context around that Boruto vs. Kawaki duel has changed and morphed in its meaning. Thanks to the latest chapter of the Boruto manga and its pivotal reveals, we have to re-examine that Boruto vs. Kawaki flash-forward, all over again!

Warning: Boruto Chapter 54 SPOILERS Follow!

When Boruto began (without Kawaki being part of the story), it was assumed that Boruto's future rival would appear in the story at some point and start their rivalry. That assumption got complicated when Kawaki did show up and turned out to be seeking refuge with Naruto, as the unwitting "vessel" for the evil Kara Organization and its leader, Jigen - aka Isshiki Otsutsuki.

After that introduction, Kawaki and Boruto's story took another twist, as we learned that both boys' and their respective Karma seals were actually an ancient method for the Otsutsuki to resurrect themselves. Knowing that Boruto was the vessel for Momoshiki's resurrection and Kawaki was intended for Isshiki changed that flash-forward scene all over again. The question of who was truly in control - or what an out of control Boruto and/or Kawaki were capable of - begged new discussion. Now, thanks to Boruto Chapter 54, we have to consider things all over again.

The latest chapter of Boruto saw Momoshiki take control of Boruto and use his body to attack Naruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki. During that battle, we learned a few key facts about the Otsutsuki resurrection process, and what it means for Boruto and Kawaki's futures. The biggest new twist is that even when the Karma seal (used to download an Otsutsuki's essence into a new body) is destroyed, it doesn't erase the stain of the alien infection. Both Boruto and Kawaki were already about 80% "uploaded" with their Otsutsuki imprints when Kawaki's Karma was destroyed.

So now we know that both Kawaki and Boruto have the powers of the Otsutsuki at their disposal - and Boruto's control is quickly slipping away. The Flash-forward now makes a lot more sense in its display of the strange powers both Boruto and Kawaki have at their disposal (especially Boruto's Jogan). It also helps explain why Kawaki may very well be right when he declares that the age of the Shinobi may be over, with new Otsutsuki powers and Scientific Ninja Tool enhancements ushering in something very different.

Boruto releases new chapters of the manga Free Online. The Anime is currently into the Ao arc from the manga.