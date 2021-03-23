Boruto Cosplay Freezes With Winter Wonderland Sakura

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations didn't just introduce Shonen fans to a new crop of ninjas looking to live in their parents' footsteps in the Hidden Leaf Village, but also revisited some of the classic characters that got Masashi Kishimoto's epic franchise started. One Cosplayer has decided to give us a new look at Sakura's current aesthetic as the partner to Sasuke Uchiha and the mother of Sarada who might no longer be on the frontlines when it comes to ninja combat but still has a role to play in the Shonen series' future.

Sakura Haruno was one of the original trio that made up Team 7, not having a nine-tailed fox waiting inside of her person or a clan that needed avenging, but proved herself time and time again over the course of the franchise. Sakura seemed to be leaning toward a trajectory that was quite like the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade, holding an insane level of physical strength while also working to improve her skills as a healer of Konoha. Though it doesn't seem as if a role as Hokage is in the cards for Sakura as the franchise continues by following the adventures of Boruto and the newest incarnation of Team 7, we definitely expect to see more of her as the series continues.

Instagram Cosplayer Oichi Chan shared this impressive winter style Cosplay that gives us the current look for Sakura, who has settled down with her lifelong love in Sasuke Uchiha and helped to raise the current Team 7 member in Sarada:

Sakura might have her work cut out for her in the near future in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, as Sasuke has lost his eye during the battle with Jigen and the Kara Organization is seeking to continue its nefarious march under new leadership by the youngest member of the group in Code. Though there has yet to be an instance where Sakura has been needed on the front line in recent storylines, the nefarious behind-the-scenes work of Code might just cause all the ninjas of Konoha to assemble to finally defeat the Otsutsuki once and for all.

What do you think of this fresh take on Sakura from her latest appearances in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.