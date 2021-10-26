Naruto Fans Are Calling Boruto Anime Of The Year

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has certainly had a big year, with the battle against the Kara Organization ending with both Jigen and the Nine-Tailed Fox dying as a result, and these fast-paced battles are having fans of the Hidden Leaf Villages proclaiming the series anime of the year. With the anime adaptation diving into a new round of the Chunin Exams, which brings together the next generation of ninjas around the world in a bid to attain some serious promotions, it will be interesting to see what new curveballs are thrown at Team 7 in the anime-only stories.

Currently, the manga is continuing the story of the war against Kara although with a major twist. Now that Jigen is no longer a part of the picture, Boruto and his friends are battling against his heir apparent in Code, who is putting together a new evil band of rogue ninjas to help avenge the loss of his master and continue the goals of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki.

Do you think Boruto has managed to become the anime of the year? Which anime series do you think has earned the top spot as it stands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.

