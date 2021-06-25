Naruto Preview Hints At A New Team 7

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has amplified the threat of the Kara Organization as its leader, Jigen, has ventured forth into the Hidden Leaf Village and held his own in a handicap match against both Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. With the pair of Konoha ninjas seemingly overcome by Jigen's insane power level, it seems that Team 7 is going to have to jump into a rescue mission in order to save both Naruto and Sasuke, though it seems that the original trio of the next generation might be changing up its roster in order to accomplish their task.

In the previous episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we were able to see the power of Jigen on display, managing to overtake the two most powerful ninjas of Konoha with his unique abilities. Even with Naruto's reliance on the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox and Sasuke's Sasunoo, it was clear that they've entered into a battle where they are both outside of their weight class. With Episode 206 set to continue this dire battle, it definitely seems as if Boruto and company will have some serious work on their hands as well if they are looking to successfully rescue Naruto from the head of Kara.

(Photo: Pierrot)

The summary for episode 206 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reads as such:

"Boruto and his team engage in a fight with Boro, who's been waiting for them in the other dimension where Naruto was taken! However, the mysterious dark mist that Boro uses proves to be troublesome!"

With the preview for the next episode also touting the "Formation of the New Team 7", the trio is looking to become a quartet as Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki will be joined by none other than Kawaki, the Vessel who Kara is attempting to retrieve. Though this new formation of Team 7 might be powerful, it's clear that the members of Kara each hold insane strength of their own.

The manga has recently seen the creator of the Shonen franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, return to writing duties for the published story that is regularly printed through Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans have been astonished by some of the big changes made in terms of the series, which are sure to rattle some anime fans' feathers as well.

What do you think of this preview for the next episode of Boruto's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Abdul_S17