Boruto Earns Flak Over Latest Artwork

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has returned to following the events taking place in the manga, with the Code Arc witnessing Konoha dealing with the aftermath of defeating Jigen while also seeing a new version of the Kara Organization being put together by the deceased leader's protege. With Code never quite becoming a perfect Vessel in the way that Boruto and Kawaki were, the young rogue ninja has a serious rage going for those responsible for his master's death. Unfortunately, the latest episode has been making the rounds for different reasons than its story.

The previous arc of Boruto's anime gave us a story that examined the years of the "Blank Period" aka the time that took place following the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden and the beginning of the current series. With Sasuke Retsuden showing fans a closer look at how the two former members of Team 7 came to join together, fans had some criticisms when it came to the long battle that the Uchiha had against an actual dinosaur during the arc. While the Code Arc is quite an interesting storyline, the latest artwork has a number of fans scratching their heads when it comes to seeing the events in motion and how characters have been portrayed.

Boruto: No Next Generations

A number of Naruto fans have taken to the internet to share their displeasure with the art style of the latest episode, which many believe gives them strange takes on the likes of the Seventh Hokage and the heir apparent to Jigen as the Code Arc kicks off its storyline:

Wtf is going on in the Boruto anime bruh I thought it was supposed to get better after a filler arc 😭 pic.twitter.com/XkibmCLT6t — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero (@Soul_StormOP) February 12, 2023

In Boruto's manga, writer Masashi Kishimoto has injected quite a few curveballs into the mix when it comes to Konoha's battle against Code. As the Kara Organization has once again seen a massive shake-up, new enemies have become allies of the Hidden Leaf Village, surprisingly causing some major headaches for Boruto and Team 7 as they have to take on a wild new mission. Unfortunately, Kawaki is beginning to go to extremes when it comes to taking down all the remaining facets of the Otsutsuki, which spells serious trouble for the Uzumaki Clan.

What did you think of the animation for this latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.