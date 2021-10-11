Naruto Cosplay Brings Hanabi Hyuga Back to the Spotlight

One awesome Naruto cosplay has brought Hanabi Hyuga back to the spotlight following her return to the series in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel! Hanabi Hyuga was one of the many characters that first made their debut in the original Naruto series run that got a whole new makeover with the official sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s manga that aged up all of the characters while introducing a new generation of shinobi for a new generation of fans. While this new generation was learning the ropes, part of the fun from the sequel is seeing how the older characters had ended up since their last appearances.

Hanabi was one of the fighters who got the biggest updates with the new sequel series, and even managed to make an impact with the first few episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It was revealed that she had become a Jounin since the last time we had seen her in action, and was even leading a squad of her own while mastering her Byakugan to a new level. She hasn’t been seen in action much in the anime since, unfortunately, but artist @tuilapune2453 has brought Hanabi back to the spotlight through some awesome cosplay bringing the Hyuga to life on Instagram! Check it out below:

Unfortunately, much hasn’t been seen of Hanabi in action since the early days of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime but there’s going to be lots of opportunities to do so fairly soon. Because while she might not be involved with any of the main stories currently unfolding between Boruto, Naruto and the remnants of Kara, the anime presents a lot of opportunities for the other characters to shine through original stories not seen in the manga. The anime’s about to approach a need for these original stories pretty soon.

The series has gotten pretty close to the manga’s release with the newest episode of the series, and it presents the perfect opportunity to take a breather and spend some time with some of the other fighters we have not seen in quite a while. This would be the perfect opportunity for more Hanabi Hyuga in the anime, and after seeing her through awesome cosplay like this, it’s only fitting to have her fighting even more as the entire Hidden Leaf Village is pulled into whatever major conflict could be coming next. But what do you think? Would you want to see more of Hanabi someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!