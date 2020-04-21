Boruto Reveals Jigen's Official Anime Design

✖

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has taken criticism from fans thanks in part to the filler episodes and story lines that have permeated throughout the series to date, but it looks like the anime is looking to adapt the events of the manga in full force with the official design for Jigen. Jigen, for those who might not know, is the de facto leader of the Kara Organization, the new big bad organization that is threatening not only the citizens of the Hidden Leaf Village, but also the entirety of the ninja world!

With the Mujina Bandits Arc, the anime has adapted one of its first story lines from the manga after over one hundred episodes under its belt. Though Jigen and the Kara Organization have yet to make their official debut in the anime proper, fans couldn't contain their excitement when they saw these villains first appear in the new opening for the anime series. With this villainous group looking to fill the big shoes that were left by the Akatsuki, their plans are quite different from those of Madara and Obito's though their power far surpasses those of the villains that were such a problem for Naruto and Konoha throughout the first two Naruto series!

The Official Twitter for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared the first official design for Jigen's anime appearance, showing the next big villain who will be a threat that is capable of standing toe to toe with the likes of Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha and promising a serious threat to the ninja world:

The current season of Boruto may be delayed due to the pandemic, but that isn't stopping news from Konoha being released!

What do you think of the first look at Jigen's anime debut? What other Kara members are you looking forward to seeing arrive in the anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

