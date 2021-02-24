Boruto Preview Sets Up Kawaki's First Full Episode

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting up Kawaki's first full episode in the anime with the preview for the next episode of the series! The anime has just ended the first major fight of the Vessel arc as Boruto and Team 7 worked together to defeat the deadly tech assisted assassin, Ao. The danger was far from over, however, as the cliffhanger from the previous episode saw Kashin Koji of Kara make his appearance. The cliffhanger from Episode 187 was far more intriguing, however, as Kawaki finally made his way to the anime series.

With Kawaki finally brought to the anime series with the end of the previous episode, Episode 188 of the series will be Kawaki's first full episode as part of the anime. This was one of the most anticipated debuts among fans of the original manga release of the series, and fans can see a little bit of why with the intense preview for the upcoming episode that brings him fully into the fray.

Boruto Episode 188 Preview: “Awakening” [English Sub] (2/28) WHATS HAPPENING TO KAWAKI?#Boruto pic.twitter.com/8VEJCGLs5d — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 21, 2021

Episode 188 of the series is titled "Awakening," and the preview for the episode teases that this title refers to the new addition, Kawaki. Kawaki was found in the middle of a giant crater after presumably taking down a group of powerful robots on his own, and the cliffhanger from Episode 187 saw Boruto notice a small mark in the middle of this mysterious stranger's hand that matches his own.

Through the events of the first episode, we learned that this mark is actually a powerful ability known as "Karma" that Boruto had accidentally activated in the fight against Kashin Koji. If this "awakening" refers to Kawaki, it's likely referring to his own type of Karma. Making matters more intriguing is the powerful energy he seems to be struggling with towards the end of the preview as well. But with Kawaki now in the anime fully, the series Vessel arc has truly begun.

Are you excited to see Kawaki's full debut in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime series? What are you hoping to see from the next big episode? How are you liking the Vessel arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!