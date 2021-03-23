Boruto Teases the Future of Kara

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime is currently following the events of the Vessel Arc, which has introduced Team 7 to the mysterious rogue ninja known as Kawaki, but the manga's story lies far ahead of the television series' current events and hints at a terrifying future involving the Kara Organization. Following the fight between Boruto, Sasuke, Naruto, and Kawaki against the leader of Kara, Isshiki, aka Jigen, it's clear that the Hidden Leaf Village's problems are far from over and both ninjas old and new will have to go through some intense training to prepare for a dark future.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 56, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Jigen has been destroyed thanks to the combination of some quick thinking by Kawaki and the death of the nine-tailed fox, Kurama, but it's clear that Kara will continue thanks to the power of its only remaining member known as Code. With Jigen's spirit visiting the last living member of Kara, Code has set himself on a revenge mission to not only eliminate those responsible for the death of his master but continue the legacy of the Otsutsuki by gaining more power to eventually become a god himself.

With his hit list at the front of his mind, Code storms his way into one of his fallen comrade's old facilities, encroaching on Boro's hideaway to come into contact with a new mysterious figure known as Eida. Touted as the one "who knows everything in this world", it is unclear just what Code has in mind for this comatose figure, but it's clear that the fight against Kara is far from over for the Hidden Leaf Village.

On the other side of the fence, Boruto is attempting to grapple with the Karma inside of him, causing the Otsutsuki member Momoshiki to emerge at the worst times. As the son of Naruto decides to train harder than ever before alongside Kawaki, it seems as if the young ninjas are looking to protect their village with Naruto no longer having the power of the Nine-Tails and Sasuke having lost the power of the Rinnegan to boot.

