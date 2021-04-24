Boruto Lays Out the Kage's Current Kara Problem

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently brought to a close the battle between the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and the leader of the Kara Organization, and as a result of this titanic tussle, the Kage have been assembled once again for a summit that proves there are still plenty of problems for the ninja world in the aftermath of the confrontation. Naruto remains the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, attempting to find the best course of action for the numerous problems that are currently swarming the village and might just cause serious headaches for the villages of the other Kage.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 57, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article to avoid spoilers.

Naruto doesn't meet the Kage face to face, alongside his right-hand man Shigaraki, but rather has something of a "Zoom Call" where he fills in the leaders of the other ninja villages the results of the battle against Jigen and what the dangling threats of his defeat mean for the world at large. The biggest external threat to the ninja world is Code, who is attempting to gain revenge for his deceased master in Jigen, while also attempting to fulfill the legacy of the Ohtsutsuki by awakening the Ten Tailed Beast. Gaara specifically is the most concerned, having fought the ten-tailed beast once before during Naruto: Shippuden, but the problems don't end here.

(Photo: Pierrot)

As Naruto points out, leaving nothing off the table during this impromptu Kage Summit, Boruto and Kawaki's influence by the Ohtsutsuki is still a big problem for the Ninja World. With Boruto being overtaken by Momoshiki and stabbing out one of Sasuke's eyes in the process, Gaara inquires whether or not the Seventh Hokage will have what it takes to kill his own son if need be.

Outside of this Kage meeting, Code awakens the newest member of the Kara Organization, Eida, who has the ability to know almost anything, while also making anyone who enters her presence fall in love with her. With Eida joining Code's cause, it seems that the death of Jigen is only the first step in defeating the Kara Organization once and for all.

